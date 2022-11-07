Player rating photos: How Leon Dajaku and Niall Huggins fared for Sunderland U21s against Southampton
Sunderland Under-21s were beaten 3-1 by Southampton Under-21s at the Academy of Light – but how did each player fare for the young Black Cats?
Leon Dajaku and Niall Huggins both played 90 minutes for Graeme Murty’s side, yet the hosts found themselves three goals down at half-time.
After a tough 45 minutes, Sunderland did improve after the break, as Huggins’s cross from the right was headed into his own net by Southampton defender Olly Lancashire.
Murty’s side will now prepare for a trip to Wolves in the league next week.
Here’s how each player fared against Southampton:
