Abdoullah Ba. Picture by FRANK REID

Player rating photos as several first-teamers feature for Sunderland U21s against Leeds United

A strong Sunderland side were beaten 1-0 by Leeds United in Graeme Murty’s first match as under-21s boss – but how did each player fare for the Black Cats?

By Joe Nicholson
Monday, 10th October 2022, 9:37 pm

Nine first-team players started for the young Black Cats at the Stadium of Light, with new signings Edouard Michut, Abdoullah Ba, Jewison Bennette and Manchester United loanee Amad all involved.

Bailey Wright captained the side, while Dennis Cirkin, who has recently returned from a hamstring injury, Trai Hume, Jay Matete and Leon Dajaku also started.

Still, it was Leeds who took all three points to remain top of Premier League 2, Division 2, with Wilfried Gnonto scoring the only goal of the game shortly after half-time.

Here’s how each player fared:

1. Jacob Carney - 6

Got a hand to Gnonto’s shot as the keeper was beaten at his near post from close range. Made a fine save to keep out Sam Greenwood’s free-kick. 6

2. Trai Hume - 7

Was a little hesitant to get forward in the first half but made some important defensive contributions, including a clearance on the line. 7

3. Bailey Wright - 7

Captained the side and positioned himself well to clear the danger when the ball came into Sunderlad’s box. 7

4. Zak Johnson - 6

Was caught out of position a few times as he came up against Greenwood and Joe Gelhardt. Still looked to step out with the ball from the left centre-back position. 6

