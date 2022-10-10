Player rating photos as several first-teamers feature for Sunderland U21s against Leeds United
A strong Sunderland side were beaten 1-0 by Leeds United in Graeme Murty’s first match as under-21s boss – but how did each player fare for the Black Cats?
Nine first-team players started for the young Black Cats at the Stadium of Light, with new signings Edouard Michut, Abdoullah Ba, Jewison Bennette and Manchester United loanee Amad all involved.
Bailey Wright captained the side, while Dennis Cirkin, who has recently returned from a hamstring injury, Trai Hume, Jay Matete and Leon Dajaku also started.
Still, it was Leeds who took all three points to remain top of Premier League 2, Division 2, with Wilfried Gnonto scoring the only goal of the game shortly after half-time.
Here’s how each player fared:
Page 1 of 3