It was a further indication the Black Cats boss has gained more trust in the 21-year-old midfielder, who had to wait for his opportunity after moving to Wearside from West Ham in January.

At 6 ft 2, Ekwah appears to have the physical attributes, as well as a fine passing range, to excel in the Championship, yet Mowbray also spoke about the player’s responsibilities out of possession earlier in the campaign.

Against Watford, though, Ekwah started brightly in the middle of the park, snapping into challenges and breaking up play when the visitors threatened on the counter attack.

Pierre Ekwah playing for Sunderland against Watford. Picture by FRANK REID

According to Wyscout, the 21-year-old made six interceptions during his 58 minutes on the pitch, while Whoscored.com recorded Ekwah making four successful tackles (all in his own half), with only Trai Hume (six) making more.

Ekwah also took up deeper positions at times, which allowed midfield partner Dan Neil to push further forward to try and break down Watford’s low block.

That was made even tougher when the visitors opened the scoring in the 17th minute, with Hornets centre-back Christian Kabasele heading home a corner.

While Sunderland have predominantly used a zonal marking system at set-pieces in recent weeks, Ekwah was the closest player to the Watford man and will feel he should have done better.

That goal changed the complexion of the match, as Sunderland looked to force proceedings towards the end of the first half.

There were a few occasions when Ekwah conceded possession, completing 35 of his 43 attempted passes, yet it was predominately when he was trying to play the ball forward.

Ultimately, Sunderland’s need to get back into the game contributed to the midfielder’s early substitution 13 minutes into the second half, with the more attack-minded Alex Pritchard taking his place.