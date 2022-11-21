England face Iran at the World Cup today – and the starting XI named by Gareth Southgate has been ‘leaked’.

Meanwhile, Jordan Pickford hailed “brilliant” Gareth Southgate ahead of the World Cup and insisted England are ready to go all the way in Qatar.

Having reached the semi-finals at the 2018 World Cup in Russia, England then lost the European Championship final on penalties to Italy last summer.

Form then they dropped off as three defeats and no wins from their Nations League campaign saw England relegated and pressure on Southgate build for the first time.

The Three Lions open their World Cup campaign against Iran on Monday as Southgate again looks to lead England deep into a major competition, with goalkeeper Pickford insisting the manager is still taking the team forward.

“I think Gareth is brilliant,” he said.

“He has been brilliant with all the lads and there’s a pathway for the young lads and he’s been brilliant with that as well. I’ve come up through the (Under) 21s and so many of the lads have come up through the system.”

Here is the leaked England XI.

1. Jordan Pickford. Goalkeeper. Jordan Pickford makes a save during the England Training Session at at Al Wakrah Stadium. (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images). Photo: Alex Pantling Photo Sales

2. Kieran Tripper. Right back Kieran Tripper stretches during the England training session. (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images). Photo: Alex Pantling Photo Sales

3. John Stones. Centre back. John Stones passes the ball during the England Training Session at Al Wakrah Stadium. (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images). Photo: Alex Pantling Photo Sales

4. Harry Maguire. Centre back. England captain Harry Kane (l) alongside John Stones, Harry Maguire , Callum Wilson, Bukayo Sako and Eric Dier. (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images). Photo: Michael Steele Photo Sales