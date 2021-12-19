Phil Smith's verdict: Why Sunderland's Ipswich Town draw offered some signs of encouragement after familiar concerns

But anyone who has followed Sunderland on the road this season will understand the point.

Their record before this game (14 points from 10) had been modest, though there had also been some superb wins in the Carabao Cup.

The issue had been that too often when the defeats they had come they had been severe, and had followed a similar pattern.

Goalscorer Nathan Broadhead at Portman Road

Strong sides with a physical approach, fevered atmospheres, Sunderland not able to stand up to it.

For large swathes of the first half at Portman Road, it seemed fair to wonder whether this one was heading in the same direction.

Portman Road had long been braced for a bumper crowd, launching an extensive PR campaign to align with the first full visit of the club’s new American owners.

As it happened only two were able to attend, but there was barely an empty seat elsewhere. Flag displays, pyrotechnics, the works.

A fast start from the hosts was inevitable, particularly given that new manager Kieran McKenna was watching on from the stands for the first time.

Though he had no influence on selection or gameplan, he had addressed the players before the game and speaking afterwards interim boss John McGreal said he had no doubts an eagerness to impress had led to improved performances all over the park.

Under McGreal there had also been a couple of significant tactical tweaks from the side who Sunderland had edged past at the Stadium of Light not so long ago.

In a 3-5-2 shape they pressed more aggressively, and the visitors found it hard to play through.

Significantly, McGreal had also recalled James Norwood from U23 exile.

Though they played out at times, there was a willingness to get the ball forward early.

This felt like the ‘playbook’ Lee Johnson spoke of after witnessing his side lose heavily at Sheffield Wednesday in November, generally a passing side who had watched Sunderland’s collapse at Rotherham United and gone direct to Florian Kamberi days later.

As they had done then, Sunderland were losing too many duels and far too many second balls, allowing Ipswich all the momentum in the game.

The home side did also exploit what will hopefully be a temporary deficiency in the Sunderland ranks, ruthlessly targeting the space between Callum Doyle and Lynden Gooch.

Wing back Wes Burns was the most dangerous player on the pitch in the first half, but his influence did wane even if the goal in first-half stoppage time came down that flank.

In the second half Sunderland looked far more robust defensively with Denver Hume on the pitch and Gooch on the other flank.

Given that Hume seemingly came through an hour unscathed and that Dennis Cirkin is due to return before the new year, there can be some optimism that an area of concern will begin to improve.

Sunderland had not been helped by the fact that five players were struggling to stay on their feet, Johnson revealing afterwards that they had changed to longer studs at the interval.

This came as no surprise as the difference was genuinely visible, a raft of red-and-white shirts clearly more comfortable receiving possession and crashing into 50-50 challenges.

Johnson also tweaked the shape slightly to more closely match up with Ipswich, and the Black Cats began to get a foothold in what became an increasingly even game.

The goal was a perfect reflection of that, Sunderland showing a touch more precision and bravery in playing out from the back.

Then Dan Neil, who in truth had been outplayed by his midfield counterparts in the first half, produced a moment of superb quality to nutmeg Lee Evans. The through ball to Nathan Broad was then typically inch-perfect, and the finish nerveless.

They almost took the lead shortly after another good move released Ross Stewart, that step up in aggression and physically building the platform from which Sunderland could showcase their technical quality.

Ipswich did steady, but Thorben Hoffmann was largely untroubled in the closing stages and as such, a point felt like a fair return.

It was one Johnson said he was ‘alright with’, recognising both the unique atmosphere of the afternoon and the encouraging way many of his younger players had improved through the game.

He still felt his side could have been a little braver, citing how often goal kicks had gone long here when in victory over Morecambe a fortnight ago, not one had crossed the halfway line.

But it was a point that looked a distant prospect at the break, and one that will look a valuable one if Sunderland can step it up over the festive period.

It now means seven games unbeaten amid a raft of injuries to key players, a record that has kept the Black Cats just about in touch with the top two.

It’s a solid position to be in, ahead of what looks like an increasingly important January window.

Sunderland are well placed, but could clearly benefit from another injection of physicality, and a couple of specialists in the positions where they are currently light of orthodox options.

Secure that, and this point and recent run will very much look ‘alright’ in the context of Sunderland’s promotion prospects.

A modest step forward, for sure, but perhaps an important one all the same.

