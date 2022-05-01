Phil Smith's verdict: The major positives and two key concerns as Sunderland face up to Sheffield Wednesday test

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

For the third time in four seasons, Sunderland will have to run the agonising, nerve-shredding play-off gauntlet.

Getting there, at least on the final day, proved to be something of an anti-climax in the best possible way.

This was far from a vintage Sunderland performance but it really didn’t need to be either.

One moment of quality proved to be enough, Corry Evans splitting open the Morecambe defence with what was pretty much Sunderland’s meaningful attack. The hosts actually pressed well and with real intensity through the opening half an hour, but one lapse was all Nathan Broadhead needed. Having managed to get goal side of his marker, he drove through on goal and left Trevor Carson with no chance.

As Plymouth slipped to a 3-0 deficit and saw a man sent off before half time in their fixture against MK Dons, it became clear very quickly that Alex Neil’s side would be securing their top-six place.

With Fleetwood Town and Gillingham both struggling in their respective fixtures, the hosts never really had to throw the kitchen sink at Sunderland

So Neil’s side were largely able to manage the second half and they were by some distance the most threatening team. The quality of their counter-attacking probably should have yielded another goal, but in the end it mattered not.

Nathan Broadhead scored against Morecambe but suffered an injury not long afterwards

Job done, or as Neil put it, the first hurdle cleared.

It has taken a higher points total than anyone could have imagined when Neil arrived to secure a second shot at promotion, but there was no real celebratory tone from the head coach even as Morecambe partied in the background.

Neil spoke of his pride in how his players have applied themselves but added that after a day’s rest it would be all about Sheffield Wednesday.

He might have a beer with his dinner on Saturday night, he conceded, but that would be about it.

Neil can occasionally bristle if he senses anything resembling entitlement on Wearside but he also understands the brief and the expectation: This time has to be different.

So will it?

There is, no question, much to be positive about. For the first time Sunderland are heading into the semi finals in good form, a side improving rather than one that has been licking their wounds in the build up.

Neil’s record since taking charge now reads impressively, when you consider the tumult the club was in when he arrived on the back of those back-to-back defeats against Doncaster Rovers and Cheltenham Town.

In his fifteen games in charge, Neil’s Sunderland are tracking at exactly the two points-per-game marker that over the course of a season all-but guarantees automatic promotion.

Having inherited a side who had conceded the most goals in the top half of the division, they have conceded just ten goals in those fifteen games and in that time kept seven clean sheets.

They go into this play-off campaign with resilience, organisation and growing belief.

On this, of course, they are not alone.

The four play-off contenders are in fact the four form teams in the division across the last ten games. Sunderland do lead the way with 24 points, but Wycombe Wanderers have taken 22 and Sheffield Wednesday 21. MK Dons have taken 20, but have ended their campaign with a flourish against a Plymouth side whose defensive record on home turf had been imposing until Saturday afternoon.

Sheffield Wednesday have an experienced squad packed with Championship quality, one that will pose a stern test to a Sunderland side that is still trying to cover some key gaps.

The Black Cats ended their league campaign at Morecambe with the slightly bizarre sight of Dan Neil tussling with the opposition centre backs, making the best of a very unfamiliar centre-forward role.

It reflected the low-key state of the game in the final moments but it also said much about the tightrope Neil will walk in the next week or so.

Broadhead’s goal only served to underline what will be missing if, as seems likely, the striker is not available to face the Owls after limping off midway through the first half due to a muscle problem. It’s too early to get an accurate assessment of the damage but the Everton loanee looked dejected as he went to ground with no other players around.

It leaves Ross Stewart as the club’s only fit, recognised striker, and so it was little surprise that Neil withdrew him in the final stages. An injury would have been unthinkable and it remains so.

Neil will also likely have more difficult decisions to make with the balance of a defence where his lack of full-back options still pose problems.

Dennis Cirkin will hopefully return to slot in at the left of the back three, with Luke O’Nien asked to carry out that role on Saturday as Callum Doyle recovered from a minor injury. Cirkin’s absence would cause a real headache given his growing importance both in and out of possession during this unbeaten run.

Patrick Roberts carried a real counter-attacking threat at Morecambe, but asking him to perform the wing-back role against an altogether different calibre of opposition would represent a major gamble.

What Neil does have is a strong spine, Wright and Batth again imposing and Corry Evans outstanding over and above his early assist.

Neil’s side have shown that they are capable of beating any League One opponent and the atmosphere at the Stadium of Light on Friday night will be ferocious.

Sunderland look better equipped for the play-offs than they ever have done at this level, but that does not alter the scale of the challenge ahead.