Phil Smith's verdict: Sunderland's woeful week ends in more frustration & some welcome home truths from Alex Neil

“In terms of what we're looking for, as a team, that isn't going to be enough for us to be where we want to be,” Alex Neil said.

Neil’s arrival did not spark a sudden resurgence in Sunderland’s form and it was never going to.

Having agreed to end the club’s protracted search for a new head coach on Thursday evening, Neil had just one, forty-minute session with which to work with his new squad ahead of the game.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

AFC Wimbledon take the lead at Plough Lane

Right through the warm-ups at Plough Lane, he was on the pitch trying to find moments in which to get across some key messages to players.

This drab 1-1 draw underlined a lack of confidence and a lack of balance, another afternoon to leave Wearside underwhelmed.

It was for the most part a brutal contest to watch, scrappy and constantly undermined by inconsistent refereeing. A remarkable 12 yellow cards (one of which became a late red) were shown over the course of the game, and yet you were scratching your head to recall notable incidents.

The hosts had some quality, particularly through the lively winger Ayoub Assal and the impressive central midfielder Jack Rudoni, and they certainly had fight, but they are without a win since early December. For the most part, they looked comfortable against a toothless Sunderland side.

Sunderland boss Alex Neil

This journey through League One has so often felt like a form of footballing purgatory and never more so than here.

That Neil addressed some key shortcomings so directly afterwards was welcomed by supporters. The first step to solving problems is to admit you have them, after all.

Many will hope that honesty is replicated by the ownership group in the weeks ahead.

For this is now undoubtedly as much a battle to stay in the top six as it is to get into the top two, and when the dust settles it will be this week that was defining in letting those top-two prospects drift by.

From the poorly-timed dismissal of Lee Johnson to the weakening of an already fragile defence, through the lengthy pursuit of Roy Keane and the two wretched defeats that came within, it has been the worst spell of Kyril Louis-Dreyfus’ tenure.

He is young, learning and has done some good work, but on and off the pitch there has of late been a disconnect between the mission statement delivered to fans upon his arrival and the recent reality.

It is summed up by the fact that despite saying that the club had been ‘asset-stripped’ in his first interview, he has this week been sat pictured next to a member of the Madrox consortium at games.

On Saturday evening the Red & White Army supporter group tweeted: “The club needs to realise that [Charlie] Methven attending away games and sitting with club employees/board members is a slap in the face for many fans. Just before he had to resign from any official role, he was condescending, patronising and ignorant towards Sunderland supporters.”

They would know. The comments – which he later expressed regret for – made at a meeting between the supporter collective and clubs shortly before his resignation were deemed so misplaced that the minutes have to this day never been signed off, and Stewart Donald called another meeting to state the views were not shared by the club.

All that before we even begin to reflect on the footballing errors of that period, the academy departures and lack of structure that are still being felt to this day.

There should be no role, official or otherwise, for a key architect of that turbulent, damaging period.

Supporters have been clear on that, and they were right the first time around.

This is just one issue, highlighted to underline the task ahead for Louis-Dreyfus in rebuilding trust and confidence.

If the structure/deal he agreed with Madrox means he cannot simply make a clean break, then it is time for honesty as to how and when that begins to change. It’s an issue that won’t go away, even if Neil begins to turn around this flatlining form.

As we have learned over the years at this club, on-pitch confusion invariably stems from the top.

The club's next meeting with supporters is scheduled for next week, which is as good a time as any for Louis-Dreyfus to reflect on the recent past and look towards the future with transparency.

As for Neil, the most instructive period in this debut game came towards the end.

In every game, he has said, he will go for the win and here he affirmed it. Sunderland were playing well without troubling their opponents unduly when he turned to his bench, introducing Jermain Defoe to play alongside Ross Stewart.

Even when Stewart tired, the move to replace him with Patrick Roberts was a positive and proactive one.

There is no doubt that through Sporting Director Kristjaan Speakman, Louis-Dreyfus has assembled a squad with some eye-catching quality for the level, and real assets for the future.

The issue right now is that through that front end of the pitch, too many are short of match sharpness. It means that Sunderland are overly reliant on young players in their first full senior season, many of whom Neil has instantly sensed are tired.

It’s compounded by a lack of options to rotate in defence, meaning an open style that might favour the talented forward players is too big a gamble at this stage.

Here Neil moved to introduce a midfield anchor, sacrificing a forward. You strongly suspect that is not part of his longer-term plan.

Neil was alarmed that as the game opened up in the final 20 minutes, it was AFC Wimbledon who looked stronger and more threatening.

It is, he thinks, a reflection of how ‘disjointed’ his squad currently is.

He has a week to try and start putting that right, to start to improve the sharpness of those more established attacking players and to begin instilling the principles of his philosophy.

Sunderland’s press was again virtually non-existent here, and that will be something Neil is keen to address.

He knows he has the players here to get Sunderland promoted this season, and that is why he has taken the job on. On that front, nothing is yet lost.

Bailey Wright's return was encouraging and in midfield Jay Matete was exciting, full of running and clever twists and turns.

What Neil perhaps hadn’t fully appreciated, but does now, is the gap between where this team could get to, and where it currently is.

He knows that time is short to bridge the gap.

The upshot of this draw is that it means on points-per-game, Sunderland are no longer in the League One top six.

It’s an alarming statistic, and one that reflects where this club currently is on and off the pitch.

Neil’s candour has given fans hope that on the pitch at least, he will make inroads before it is too late.

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Sunderland AFC coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.