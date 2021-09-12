Phil Smith's verdict: Sunderland win outlined why feel-good factor on Wearside goes beyond impressive results

Just one loss in eight competitive games for Sunderland, and that came with what was arguably one of their most convincing displays in terms of the quality of their all-round play at Burton Albion.

To get a sense of just how well Sunderland have done, particularly given the general state of transition the squad has been in, you just have to take a quick glance at the nascent League One table.

True, the Black Cats are yet to face many of the big-name sides who were widely assumed to challenge at the top of the table right from the off.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But, as Lee Johnson noted after this latest win, they are also yet to face a side currently in the bottom half of the table.

In fact, they are yet to face a side currently lower than ninth, and have now beaten four of the other five sides currently in the top six.

Whereas other sides have found life understandably tough after extensive squad change, Sunderland (and Wigan) have managed to hit the ground running.

And though the table is of course yet to fully take shape, the tempo at which Accrington Stanley played underlined that their strong start to the campaign was no fluke.

Carl Winchester scores the winning goal for Sunderland

Like AFC Wimbledon, they showed a refreshing willingness to take the game to Sunderland, building on the positive momentum with which they finished last season.

John Coleman's side, it is worth remembering, made a late surge for the play-offs last season and have been on an almost continuous journey of improvement since their promotion to the third tier.

With two impressive and imposing centre-forwards (and indeed three for the final stages) on the pitch, their pressing was relentless and their physicality a major test for Johnson's young side.

It was another one they were able to come through.

Though at times Sunderland played themselves into trouble, that commitment to playing out meant that when they beat the press, they created space and opportunities for their forward players.

If the end to the game was nervy, then that was mainly because Sunderland had been unable to make the most of so many of the promising openings they had created.

Particularly in the aftermath of Carl Winchester's goal, Johnson's side forged enough openings to at least double their advantage.

Stanley boss Coleman was right to say that his side had created more than enough shots and chances to get something out of the game themselves, and in the manner of those openings there is a lesson in just how far this Sunderland team still has to travel.

Set pieces time and time again gave the visitors a route back into the game, responsible not just for the first-half equaliser but so many other chances through the 96 minutes.

It's an area where this young side will have to improve quickly, even if the full debut for Thorben Hoffmann behind a defence he has barely met offers significant mitigation.

Johnson added that the frequency with which his young side gave away cheap fouls also showed the naivety in their game.

Again he turned to Bailey Wright to try and steady the ship in the closing stages, and finding more composure in defending the lead was the area the head coach felt his side could most improve on.

That and, of course, being more ruthless in their finishing.

"You trust Bailey, to organise, clear balls out the box, but he's also a good footballer with a good brain," he explained.

"One criticism I had was I didn't feel we were composed enough in the last 20 minutes or so to tidy the play up, whereas we'd had that composure building through the first 70.

"It just got a little bit emotive and that's something we need to improve on.

"You need that option of having the extra centre half, when you have strikers as good and as strong as they've got.

"I didn't really like our inability to put pressure on the ball towards the end, because you can do that even with an extra defender.

"That's a big thing for us to reflect on and learn from."

That there will be bumps in the road for this young side is inevitable.

Yet their ability to churn out points right now is impressive, and it's also worth noting that the feel-good factor they are generating on Wearside goes well beyond just the results.

The football is quicker, braver, and more enjoyable to watch.

This was another home game in which Sunderland's possession statistics were down on where they have been in previous campaigns, but it is working to their benefit.

A little control has been sacrificed, perhaps, but the reward has been a surge in clear openings created.

Encouraging, too, that Johnson's options are still improving.

Corry Evans was fit again and took a place on the bench, while the head coach still has Denver Hume and Leon Dajaku to add to his matchday squad options.

Aiden O'Brien, who scored a hat-trick on his last start, was not in the squad.

Little wonder the mood is optimistic.

On this occasion, that was in no small part due to the popularity of the two goalscorers.

Winchester has had a superb start to the campaign, showcasing his obvious technical skill. That is endearing him to supporters fast viewing him as a cult hero, but more important is the way in which he has clearly taken the club to heart.

There is little more to be said about Dan Neil, who yet again played with quality and commitment.

His surge towards the corner where he once sat after a goal of breathtaking quality will, without doubt, be one of the moments of the season.

The key for Neil now is to maintain that focus. As down to earth as he is talented, you expect him to do exactly that.

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Sunderland AFC coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.