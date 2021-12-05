Phil Smith's verdict: Making sense of the mixed emotions that followed Sunderland's draw - and where they stand right now

For supporters, this is the fourth consecutive campaign in a division at which they had previously only played for one in their entire history.

Promotion is non-negotiable, and rightly so.

Sunderland's executive team would not contest that, and indeed have agreed with it every step of the way.

Top two remains the aim right across the board but it would also be posited that this is the first full season of a new structure, and that an extensive squad rebuild is only one window through what is likely to be a project of three or four.

And supporters would broadly agree with all of the intentions behind that, that the implementation of proper footballing structures was long overdue and that decisions should absolutely be made with the long-term health of the club in mind.

They are tired of this division, though, and so this 1-1 draw felt all-too familiar.

There was a chance here, with almost all promotion rivals in FA Cup action, to go level on points with the current pace-setters.

Lee Johnson had made that the central theme of his pre-match press conference, laying down the gauntlet to his players and saying that it would signal that they were through a recent patch of sticky form.

Sunderland, he pointed out, had only really been top once in their whole stint in the third tier.

They couldn't do that here, but they could go mighty close.

He was well aware that a win could be portrayed as a signal that maybe this season really would be different.

So for it to finish 1-1 (of all the scorelines), Sunderland decent but just not quite strong enough, will have felt all-too familiar for many.

Johnson's side were not always convincing here, but by the end there was no doubt that they should have taken three points.

Through the second half Oxford United had only produced one shot of note and that came from a loose pass on Sunderland's behalf, Dan Agyei's shot ultimately saved well enough by Thorben Hoffmann.

Otherwise Sunderland were dominant, both in possession and territory.

They hit the woodwork twice, and consistently carved out the better of the openings.

There had been a spell through the middle of the half when the tempo was up and it looked as if the zip and zest that defined some of Sunderland's early performances on home turf was returning.

Johnson had switched to a back four at the break, and the result was more composure, fluidity and threat in possession.

The introduction of Elliot Embleton brought added energy and impetus, the attacking midfielder excellent even if he could just not quite find the perfect final ball.

With Dan Neil and Carl Winchester stepping up, the front six caused problems for Oxford.

Alex Pritchard was enjoying arguably his best game since signing for the club, and Ross Stewart and Nathan Broadhead were seeing more of the ball in dangerous areas.

This wasn't Johnson's side at their absolute best but it at least looked like the side they are trying to be, aggressive off the ball and brave on it.

It did fizzle out, in truth, with the last ten minutes largely short of goalmouth action.

But it was telling that Oxford United boss Karl Robinson conceded he had been bored watching his side in the second half, saying that they had been unable to play their way into the game and produce anything like their best football.

A recent COVID outbreak and subsequent fatigue played a part in that, but he was quick to point out that Sunderland had played well and that the half-time switch had been a significant difference.

He did feel his side were the better in the first half and that was on balance a fair assessment.

Sunderland started strongly, Leon Dajaku's excellent goal fair reward for the intensity of the press and the willingness to quickly drive forward once the ball was won.

It fizzled out, though, and Sunderland lacked composure.

They also, it should be said, suffered understandably from the ongoing shortage of natural full back options.

Time and time again Oxford United's first move was to play the ball into the space behind Sunderland's wing backs, only a poor final pass preventing winger Gavin Whyte from making more of his repeated openings near the byline.

The equaliser came from a defensive error on the opposite flank, one that in all likelihood would not have happened from a natural defender playing in the position.

That balance of risk and reward is Johnson's biggest challenge right now. The change in the second half brought a much-improved performance, but playing centre-backs and wingers in the wide roles of a back four is a risk longer term.

Sunderland do have quality players at their disposal currently, but injury has left the squad with severe imbalances and it without doubt makes management a challenge.

There remains the very possible prospect of turning this into a broadly positive week for Sunderland's automatic promotion ambitions.

Just as a deeply frustrating draw at Shrewsbury was given an ever-so slightly brighter look by the excellent win at Cambridge United, building on the second-half performance in two more home games will not only take Sunderland back to the two-points-per-game marker, but perhaps create the feeling that momentum is returning as the injury list then begins to clear.

To which you may say well yes, but how often have we said this before?

And therein lies the root of Sunderland's uncertainty.

Undoubtedly, though, Johnson will at least feel that amid the pressure, signs are there that his side is returning.

