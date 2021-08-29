Phil Smith's verdict: How Sunderland's rebuild took another step forward after toughest test yet

Sunderland enter the half-time interval having ceded more possession, and more shots, to their opponents.

On home turf the story in League One has too often been of the Black Cats not able to break down their opponents despite their dominance, and of the visiting side being able to make too much from too little.

When Gareth Ainsworth said that he could not believe his side found themselves 2-0 down at the break, you could understand his point.

Elliot Embleton beats David Stockdale for Sunderland's second goal

True enough, they appeared to have been immensely fortunate to keep eleven on the pitch after an off-the-ball clash with Luke O'Nien, one that was somehow missed by all four officials.

But there had been times in that opening period where Sunderland were unable to get hold of possession for any meaningful period.

Wycombe operated with a five-man defence and found that extra option on the ball to be a useful outlet.

Two years ago their promotion, albeit with the assistance of an algorithm, had been a remarkable story of a manager maximising limited resources.

Now they arrived at the Stadium of Light unbeaten through the early stages of the season and looking at the team sheet, you could understand why.

Promotion, and the spirited attempt to beat the drop that followed, has allowed an injection of quality.

Some of the Wycombe Wanderers fans will remember from two years ago was still there, sure enough. The set-piece threat, the bombardment of the box from wide areas.

Yet the composure they showed on the ball highlighted an extra dimension to their game, and one that makes you fairly sure they will be competing at the upper end of the table come the end of the season.

That Sunderland had a comfortable lead as the teams heads headed for the tunnel spoke to their quality in the final third.

Ainsworth described it as 'ruthless' and that it certainly was.

Fourteen minutes in and the Black Cats had only had one meaningful attack when Lynden Gooch released Elliot Embleton with a superb through ball.

Embleton needed just one touch to set himself, the cross to the middle of the box inch perfect. Ross Stewart did the rest, timing his jump perfectly to soar above the two centre-backs.

Wycombe barely had chance to draw breath when Embleton produced a goal of even better quality.

The one-two with Gooch was superb, turning a relatively innocuous throw-in into a scoring opportunity. There was still plenty to do for the 22-year-old, who then produced the kind of strike he had been threatening to score with throughout the early stages of the campaign.

Ainsworth was also magnanimous enough to concede that for all their play, Wycombe had not done enough to truly test a youthful Sunderland defence.

The Black Cats by and large dealt well with the flurry of balls into the box; Anthony Patterson showing the trust he has from the coaching staff to be well placed.

In the second half, Sunderland excelled.

Wycombe still had their moments but that was to be expected from a side chasing a two-goal deficit.

Heartening from a Sunderland perspective was that they looked not to sit on their lead but to build on it.

Having had a quiet first half as his side struggled for possession, Dan Neil began to thrive and exert the kind of influence on the contest that supporters have come to revel in.

On the left flank Dennis Cirkin began to edge forwards, increasingly emboldened as he finds his feet in senior football.

The introduction of Adebayo Akinfenwa did turn the tide, to an extent.

This was more like the Wycombe of old as the substitute gathered long balls in dangerous areas, bringing others into play and forcing set-piece opportunities.

The third goal looked crucial and once again, it was Sunderland who were the sharper and more clinical.

The move actually started with a loose pass out from the home defence, but Wycombe snatched at the opening and from there the Black Cats pounced.

Neil was first on the loose ball, and a swift one-two with Embleton cut the opposition midfield open.

Gooch was demanding the ball out to the right, but Neil drove forward and picked his moment well, playing Stewart through on goal.

On his weaker foot there was still much for the Scot to do, but his finish was emphatic.

Ainsworth would later note his approval at Sunderland's recent recruitment, and cited the 24-year-old as an 'excellent prospect'.

Inside the Stadium of Light the mood was buoyant.

For the first time since April 2019 the Black Cats would finish the day inside the top two and the 30,000 present were determined to enjoy it.

Above all else, they were determined to relish the invention and quality of the youthful side who have started the season in superb form.

Three seasons of bitter experience will warn anyone off getting carried away, internally as much as externally.

This is a group and a coaching staff who put as much stock in the performance as the result and so it will not be lost on them that control was at times elusive.

There is still, undoubtedly, much to improve and much to learn.

In that, though, is an explanation as to why the mood on Wearside is so positive.

Perfect? Far from it.

On the up? Absolutely.

Excited? Just a bit.

