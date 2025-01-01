Sunderland started the new year with a vital win over promotion rivals Sheffield United at the Stadium of Light.

Strikes from Eliezer Mayenda and Wilson Isidor either side of Luke O’Nien’s own goal proved the difference, after Anthony Patterson had saved a penalty from Kieffer Moore.

Sunderland started brightly, Regis Le Bris’s decision to go with a 4-4-2 vindicated as both Wilson Isidor and Eliezer Mayenda forged early chances with early runs in behind the visiting defence, goalkeeper Michael Cooper equal to the task on both occasions.

The hosts were on top but were rocked when a seemingly innocuous free kick floated into the box resulted in a penalty, Luke O’Nien adjudged to have hauled Kieffer Moore to the floor. The striker stepped up to try and give his side the lead against the run of play but his penalty was poor, Patterson saving with his trailing leg.

Sunderland regained their composure and took the lead when Jack Robinson made a hash of a Chris Mepham clearance, Mayenda breaking through and showing excellent composure to fire into the bottom corner.

The lead lasted a matter of minutes, a low cross turned into a dangerous area by Gustavo Hamer where Luke O’Nien’s despairing dive saw him head into his own goal. To their credit, Sunderland were unruffled and restored their lead by again pouncing on some sloppy Sheffield United play. Mayenda found Isidor and though his first touch deserted him, he showed superb skill to then nick the ball past Ahmedhozic and curl an effort back across goal into the bottom corner.

They almost had their third when Neil fed Mayenda in space again, the youngster sending an effort inches wide of the far post on his weaker right foot.

The second half was a highwire act in which Sheffield United pushed bodies forward and offered a regular threat, while Sunderland had numerous opportunities to try and extend their lead on the break. The first big chance of the half fell to Rhian Brewster on the hour mark but from close range he turned his effort wide of the near post.

Sunderland then forged two huge chances of their own, Jobe blasting a first-time effort over the bar from the edge of the box before Cooper made an excellent reflex save to deny Mayenda.

Sunderland saw their penalty box come under a huge amount of late pressure but they held firm to claim three crucial points.

1 . Anthony Patterson One or two shaky moments on the ball but his penalty save was a huge moment in the game and he also made one excellent late stop to palm a good shot well clear of danger. 7

2 . Trai Hume Involved in some nice build up play early on and produced a solid defensive performance in the second half to help his team hold on to a huge win. 6

3 . Chris Mepham A superb performance. Made some excellent defensive interventions and played so many dangerous passes over the top through the first half in particular. 8

4 . Luke O'Nien Had a tough night. Tricky task marking Kieffer Moore and fortunate that Patterson saved the penalty when he hauled the striker down. Then diverted a low cross into his own net. 5