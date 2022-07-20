Alex Neil made 11 changes to his side following Sunderland’s 2-0 win over Dundee United, with the head coach looking to give every member of his senior squad sufficient game time ahead of the new Championship campaign.
After a goalless first half, Emmanuel Osadebe put the hosts ahead after the interval.
The hosts then doubled their lead when Lynden Gooch brought down Jamie Walker and the attacking midfielder converted from the penalty spot.
Here’s how our chief Sunderland writer rated each player at Valley Parade:
1. Jacob Carney - 5
Started brightly and made some good first-half interventions. Did brilliantly to deny Walker early in the second, but might feel he could have done better when Osadebe beat him seconds later. Distribution was a bit erratic and had some nervy moments later on, in what was a big step up in intensity and quality from U23 football. 5
2. Lynden Gooch - 4
Forced into gifting up a penalty when Walker burst through on goal, and that settled the contest in the end. Plenty of application but wasn’t able to get up the pitch much as Bradford broke well. 4
3. Danny Batth - 6
Probably the pick of the bunch from a Sunderland perspective, winning most of his headers and making some important interventions. The Black Cats were cut open far too easily far too often here, giving Neil plenty to think about ahead of the new campaign. 6
4. Aji Alese - 5
Definitely showcased his qualities at times, happy to receive the ball and with a real turn of pace too. One or two uncertain defensive moments with one loose header helping Bradford build their move for the opener. 5
