After a goalless first half, substitutes Felix Afena-Gyan and Nicolo Zaniolo were on target for the Italian side after the break.
Sunderland will now prepare to return to Wearside before travelling to Dundee United for their next pre-season fixture on Saturday.
Our chief SAFC writer Phil Smith has delivered his verdict on how each Sunderland player fared against Roma.
The Sunderland Echo's coverage of SAFC in Portugal is brought to you in association with Flex Joinery. Visit www.flexjoinery.co.uk for further details.
1. Anthony Patterson - 6
Little to do in the first half but was off his line quickly when required. Made on outstanding save from Afena-Gyan early in the second half, but couldn’t hold out as the youngster kept getting chances. Probably little he could do about either goals. 6
Photo: JPI Media
2. Lynden Gooch - 6
Had a good first half. Sunderland struggled to contain Roma in the second as Afena-Gyan pulled into space on that left flank, which ultimately led to most of the main chances. 6
Photo: National World
3. Carl Winchester - 6
Did pretty well in an unfamiliar left centre-back role, using the ball well enough and making some good challenges in the first half. Like many found it tough in the latter stages, as Roma’s substitutes used their fresh legs to very good effect. 6
Photo: JPI Media
4. Danny Batth - 7
Sunderland’s defence couldn’t hold out in the end as Roma’s pace and quality told, but Batth had a very good game. Through the first horu in particular he dominated in the air and made some top challenges. 7
Photo: JPI Media