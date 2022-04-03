Nathan Broadhead came off the bench to head home a stoppage-time winner and send Alex Neil’s side back into the League One play-off places.
The striker had missed the team’s last three matches with a hamstring injury but made the difference against a compact Gills defence.
Sunderland now have six games remaining as they try to secure a play-off place.
Our chief SAFC writer Phil Smith has delivered his verdict on how each Black Cats player fared at the Stadium of Light:
