News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING
MTV Europe Music Awards 2023 in Paris cancelled
Airport closes after plane skids off runway in Storm Babet
Storm Babet claims third life as man dies in flood water
Woman dies after being swept into river
By-election latest: Labour wins Tamworth and Mid Bedfordshire
167,000 people caught Covid in hospital during England's second wave
Dan Ballard playing for Sunderland at StokeDan Ballard playing for Sunderland at Stoke
Dan Ballard playing for Sunderland at Stoke

Phil Smith's Sunderland player rating photos after Stoke defeat - including three 7s and several 5s

Phil Smith’s Sunderland player ratings after the Black Cats’ 2-1 defeat against Stoke City at the bet365 Stadium.
By Phil Smith
Published 21st Oct 2023, 17:23 BST
Updated 21st Oct 2023, 17:48 BST

Sunderland were beaten 2-1 by Stoke City at the bet365 Stadium – but how did each player fare for Tony Mowbray’s side?

The Black Cats fell a goal down in the seventh minute when Ryan Mmaee opened the scoring, but reacted well when Jack Clarke equalised three minutes later.

Stoke retook the lead shortly after half-time, though, when Luke McNally headed home Daniel Johnson’s corner.

Here’s how Phil Smith rated the Sunderland players at the bet 365 Stadium:

Distributed pretty well and hard to argue he could have done much about either goal, though he ended up rooted to his line for the second. 5

1. Anthony Patterson - 5

Distributed pretty well and hard to argue he could have done much about either goal, though he ended up rooted to his line for the second. 5 Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales
Didn’t get forward a great deal but was solid enough in defence. Fired wide late on from a decent position where more composure was required. 6

2. Trai Hume - 6

Didn’t get forward a great deal but was solid enough in defence. Fired wide late on from a decent position where more composure was required. 6 Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales
Lost an aerial duel in the build up to Stoke’s opener, though Sunderland were adamant that Mmaee had handled the ball as he controlled to score. McNally then scored a soft header from a corner early in the second half as he got above his opposite number, though the defender didn’t initially look to be his man to mark. Very strong in the last half hour, bringing the ball out under pressure and hitting the post with a header. 5

3. Dan Ballard - 5

Lost an aerial duel in the build up to Stoke’s opener, though Sunderland were adamant that Mmaee had handled the ball as he controlled to score. McNally then scored a soft header from a corner early in the second half as he got above his opposite number, though the defender didn’t initially look to be his man to mark. Very strong in the last half hour, bringing the ball out under pressure and hitting the post with a header. 5 Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales
One of Sunderland’s better players on the day. Won the vast majority of his aerial duels and made very few errors in possession, often opening up the pitch with his play. 7

4. Luke O’Nien - 7

One of Sunderland’s better players on the day. Won the vast majority of his aerial duels and made very few errors in possession, often opening up the pitch with his play. 7 Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:SunderlandPhil SmithStokeBlack CatsTony MowbrayDaniel Johnson