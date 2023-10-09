1 . ANTHONY PATTERSON

Saturday’s defeat to Middlesbrough was by far Patterson’s busiest game, which is testament to the way Sunderland’s general defensive structure has improved this season. As such it has been a less eye-catching start to the campaign for the young goalkeeper, but his command of his box continues to impress and his distribution continues to improve. More to come, but Sunderland will be very happy that we haven’t had to see the best of him yet. 7 Photo: Frank Reid