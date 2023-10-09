Sunderland endured a deeply frustrating afternoon on Saturday as Middlesbrough ran out 4-0 winners at the Stadium of Light, with Dan Neil’s controversial red card just before the break proving the turning point.
While that represented an opportunity missed for the Black Cats, their general form has been very good and they had into the international break sitting fourth in the table.
There may only be four points separating them from the bottom half of the table, but they have shown enough to suggest they have what it takes to replicate last season’s memorable sixth-placed finish.
So with the campaign almost a quarter of the way through, how are Tony Mowbray’s squad faring? We assessed each player’s progress so far and took a closer look at how the squad might develop over the coming months, as injuries hopefully clear and new arrivals settle.
Only senior players to make a competitive appearance this season have been rated.
1. ANTHONY PATTERSON
Saturday’s defeat to Middlesbrough was by far Patterson’s busiest game, which is testament to the way Sunderland’s general defensive structure has improved this season. As such it has been a less eye-catching start to the campaign for the young goalkeeper, but his command of his box continues to impress and his distribution continues to improve. More to come, but Sunderland will be very happy that we haven’t had to see the best of him yet. 7 Photo: Frank Reid
2. NATHAN BISHOP
Sunderland’s early exit from the Carabao Cup has denied Bishop the playing time he would have craved to put some pressure on Patterson. That was a tough night for all involved against Crewe Alexandra, and Bishop will be hoping the FA Cup gives him greater exposure. Behind the scenes Bishop has made a very positive impression, with Mowbray praising his professionalism and application which he says is right up there with the best in the squad. 5 Photo: Sean M. Haffey
3. NIALL HUGGINS
Huggins and Sunderland will be desperately hoping the apparent muscle injury the full back suffered on Saturday is not a major one, as he had taken a major step back to his very best form after two-injury hit seasons. Huggins had settled into the side and found his feet before really kicking on, his solo goal against Watford underlining how he had rediscovered his attacking verve. That threat from deep was putting him in contention to be a regular starter for Mowbray, and he’ll be eager not to lose that momentum. 7.5 Photo: FRANK REID
4. DENNIS CIRKIN
Cirkin started the season in good form, very much back to his best by the time Sunderland ran out 5-0 winners against Southampton. Cirkin was offering not just defensive solidity behind Jack Clarke, but a genuine threat on the overlap. That made his hamstring injury, suffered in training rather than a game situation, all the more frustrating for all concerned. Needs a long run of games to find his next level, which is undoubtedly there. 6 Photo: Frank Reid