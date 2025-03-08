4 . Dan Ballard

There's no doubting Ballard's ability. Even in an injury-hit campaign, he has at times demonstrated why he is considered one of the very best at the level when it comes to the defensive side of the game. Just needs to stay fit for a prolonged period - has been a very frustrating season so far. 5.5 | Dan Ballard by Chris Fryatt Photo: Dan Ballard by Chris Fryatt