Sunderland are now into the final stretch of their Championship campaign, with 11 games of the regular season to play.
It has been a superb effort so far, with Regis Le Bris’s team surpassing all expectations and likely to secure a play-off spot. Here we rate every player’s campaign to date and assess who could be in line for the coveted player of the season award. Only players with a league appearance have been included...
1. Anthony Patterson
His position came under some scrutiny after a recent error against Hull City but Le Bris rightly pointed out how rare those mistakes are. Continues to compare favourably at the level when it comes to shot-stopping and kicking, and is a very consistent player even if there is clearly room for improvement. 7 | Frank Reid
2. Simon Moore
As expected, Moore has largely been a substitute but had a good stint in the side during Patterson's brief injury-enforced absence, keeping some important clean sheets. Also offers very valuable experience in the dressing room. 6.5 | Frank Reid
3. Dennis Cirkin
Made a blistering start to the season, underlining his immense talent. A wrist injury definitely slowed his progress and maybe hasn't quiet hit the same heights of late, but has still been a very dependable performer and a crucial part of the side. 7.5 | Frank Reid
4. Dan Ballard
There's no doubting Ballard's ability. Even in an injury-hit campaign, he has at times demonstrated why he is considered one of the very best at the level when it comes to the defensive side of the game. Just needs to stay fit for a prolonged period - has been a very frustrating season so far. 5.5 | Dan Ballard by Chris Fryatt Photo: Dan Ballard by Chris Fryatt
