4 . DENNIS CIRKIN

Sunderland will be hoping that the precautionary decision to take Cirkin out of the team for the Birmingham game after he felt more discomfort in his hamstring pays off and that he can return soon. The left back has shown this season what an asset he is, with the athleticism to support Jack Clarke in attack and more than enough quality defensively to cope with the opposition who often look to target Sunderland's flanks aerially. The frustration is that he just doesn't seem to be able to get any luck with injuries, limiting him to just five starts this season. Hopefully his luck is due to turn in the months ahead. 5.5 Photo: Frank Reid