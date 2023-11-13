Sunderland ended an at times challenging block of fixtures with an impressive 3-1 win over Birmingham City at the Stadium of Light on Saturday afternoon.
It lifted Tony Mowbray’s side back into the play-off places ahead of the international break, with the Black Cats now sitting sixth in the table.
It remains of course the tightest and most competitive divisions, with only four points separating Sunderland from the bottom half of the table. Generally, though, the table tells of a solid start to the season and particularly given the notable summer departures of Ross Stewart and Amad. The on-pitch identity has continued to develop even if there have been some teething up issues up front and some disappointing results.
So who has shone so far this season and who might Mowbray be looking to for greater involvement over the busy festive period? We take a closer look, player by player. Those unable to feature so far due to injury have not been included
1. ANTHONY PATTERSON
Generally Patterson has been less busy across the early stages of this season, with the stats underlining that Sunderland's team structure continues to improve and that the opposition are getting fewer clear chances. Patterson has perhaps gone slightly under the radar as a result but he continues to impress, continuing his remarkable penalty record with a huge save against Jamal Lowe at Swansea. An excellent stop late in the game against Birmingham was a reminder of his quality reflexes, while his distribution continues to improve quickly and significantly. A huge talent. 8 Photo: Frank Reid
2. NATHAN BISHOP
Sunderland’s early exit from the Carabao Cup has denied Bishop the playing time he would have craved to put some pressure on Patterson. That was a tough night for all involved against Crewe, and Bishop will be hoping the FA Cup gives him a longer chance to impress. Behind the scenes Bishop has made a very positive impression, with Mowbray praising his professionalism and application which he says is right up there with the best. 5 Photo: Sean M. Haffey
3. NIALL HUGGINS
Huggins' individual performances have been impressive enough even before you put them into the context. Having had two-injury hit seasons in which he barely kicked a ball, Huggins has been not far off ever present. Not only has he came through those games unscathed, but he has also been able to rediscover the attacking verve which endeared him to supporters in his first appearances for the club. Saturday's win epitomised that, Huggins made two goal line clearances and made countless dangerous forays forward. He's in the conversation for player of the season, which is staggering given where he was earlier this year. 9 Photo: FRANK REID
4. DENNIS CIRKIN
Sunderland will be hoping that the precautionary decision to take Cirkin out of the team for the Birmingham game after he felt more discomfort in his hamstring pays off and that he can return soon. The left back has shown this season what an asset he is, with the athleticism to support Jack Clarke in attack and more than enough quality defensively to cope with the opposition who often look to target Sunderland's flanks aerially. The frustration is that he just doesn't seem to be able to get any luck with injuries, limiting him to just five starts this season. Hopefully his luck is due to turn in the months ahead. 5.5 Photo: Frank Reid