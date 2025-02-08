Dennis Cirkin’s late equaliser rescued a point for Sunderland and preserved their unbeaten home record on an otherwise disappointing afternoon.
Luke O’Nien scored early to put his side ahead but goals from Edo Kayembe and Imran Louza either side of half time gave the visitors a shock lead. Sunderland had big chances to win it late on but couldn’t convert, dropping two points in the race for the top two. Here’s how we rated the Black Cats...
1. Anthony Patterson
Little he could do about either goal and made a very good save to deny Doumbia in the build up to the penalty. 6
| Frank Reid
2. Trai Hume
Produced another assist for the opener and was one of the steadier performers on the day. 6
| Patrick Roberts and Trai Hume by Frank Reid
3. Chris Mepham
Made one excellent block in the early stages to prevent Sunderland from going behind. Steady in possession for the most part. 6
| Frank Reid
4. Luke O'Nien
Took his early goal really well and kept Sunderland ticking over in possession well throughout the game. One of the better performers on a very disappointing afternoon. 6
| Luke O'Nien and Chris Mepham by Frank Reid Photo: Luke O'Nien and Chris Mepham by Frank Reid