Luke O’Nien put Alex Neil’s side ahead after he converted Alex Pritchard’s in-swinging corner at Estadio Municipal de Albufeira.

That goal capped off an encouraging first half for Alex Neil’s men, yet the game wasn’t able to resume when players returned after the half-time interval.

Our chief SAFC writer Phil Smith has delivered his verdict on how each Sunderland player fared in Portugal.

1. Anthony Patterson - 6 Did not have a great deal to do but was quick off his line when Colak burst through. 6

2. Trai Hume - 7 Some nice forward runs and defended well - looked good. 7

3. Luke O'Nien - 9 Had a stormer of a half. Got the goal, moved it quickly and crunched into some huge challenges. Sometimes he looks like a natural CB. 9

4. Daniel Ballard - 8 Made the tackle of the half to stop Wright in his tracks. Looked tough and defended well, excellent start. 8