The Black Cats drew 1-1 with The U’s at the Stadium of Light.

Leon Dajaku got the opener for the home side before Matty Taylor equalised for Oxford United.

Sunderland had chances to win it in the second half and hit the woodwork twice.

The result leaves Sunderland in fifth position in League One but the Wearsiders are only two points off top spot.

Here, we take a look at how Phil Smith rated Sunderland’s players:

1. Thorben Hoffmann Distribution was steady and little he could do about the goal. Only had one real save to make otherwise. 6 Photo: FRANK REID 2021 Photo Sales

2. Tom Flanagan Did well in the second half, setting off attacks and making some good interceptions. 6 Photo: COPYRIGHT (C) FRANK REID 20187 Photo Sales

3. Callum Doyle Came through a challenging first half in which Oxford relentlessly targeted the space behind Dajaku. Handled in well in the main and made good decisions on the ball. 7 Photo: FRANK REID 2021 Photo Sales

4. Bailey Wright Managed well after taking an early yellow card. Joined in with a lot of attacks with mixed results. Steady, again. 6 Photo: FRANK REID 2021 Photo Sales