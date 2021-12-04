The Black Cats drew 1-1 with The U’s at the Stadium of Light.
Leon Dajaku got the opener for the home side before Matty Taylor equalised for Oxford United.
Sunderland had chances to win it in the second half and hit the woodwork twice.
The result leaves Sunderland in fifth position in League One but the Wearsiders are only two points off top spot.
Here, we take a look at how Phil Smith rated Sunderland’s players:
