Alex Neil’s side took the lead with just two minutes on the clock when Bailey Wright headed home Alex Pritchard’s in-swinging free-kick.
After withstanding a spell of pressure, Sunderland doubled their advantage when Ross Stewart was awarded a penalty and converted from the spot.
The Black Cats defended admirably and added a third goal three minutes from time courtesy of another Stewart penalty.
Our chief SAFC writer Phil Smith has delivered his verdict on how each Black Cats player fared at the DW Stadium:
1. Anthony Patterson - 8
There was one nervy moment in the first half when communication was poor but otherwise this was a top, mature goalkeeping performance. Killed time when needed, and dealt with everything that came into his box. One top 1-v-1 save. 8
2. Carl Winchester - 8
This was the Winchester of the first half of the season, competing tenaciously defensively and driving forward when he could. Set the tone by winning the free kick that led to the opener. 8
3. Bailey Wright - 8
Took his chance well early on and was excellent defensively thereafter. Former a no-nonsense partnership with Xhemajli that forced Richardson into changing his striker an hour into the game. 8
4. Arbenit Xhemajli - 9
Nothing exceptional about the performance itself, except for the context in which it was delivered. Hasn’t played a league game since arriving on Wearside or since returning from a major knee injury. Won the vast majority of his aerial duels against a powerful forward line, took few chances on the ball and got the job done. A big performance. 9
