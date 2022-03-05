Alex Neil’s side dominated possession in the first half, with the best chances falling to top scorer Ross Stewart who headed a few efforts just wide.
The visitors kept up their pressure at the start of the second half but couldn’t find a way past goalkeeper Craig MacGillivray.
Nathan Broadhead returned to the starting XI following over two months with a hamstring injury.
Our chief SAFC writer Phil Smith has delivered his verdict on how each Black Cats player fared at The Valley:
1. Anthony Patterson - 6
Distribution was very good and looked composed again, though Charlton didn’t draw a save from him. Looks assured, now. 6
2. Carl Winchester - 6
Stepped out with the ball very well at times and was tenacious defensively. 6
3. Bailey Wright - 7
Beaten once or twice in the air by Stockley towards the end of the first half but it was another generally commanding display and came with one or two big interventions in the second half. 7
4. Arbenit Xhemajli - 7
Again very composed, rarely troubled defensively and imposing in the air. Made good decisions on the ball as Neil’s tweaks begin to show in a much-improved defence. 7
