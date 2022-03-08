Fleetwood went ahead in the first half when striker Ellis Harrison beat Anthony Patterson with a low finish.

That prompted Sunderland boss Alex Neil to make a double substitution at half-time, as Jermain Defoe and Lynden Gooch were brought on.

Second-half goals from Elliot Embleton, substitute Luke O’Nien and Jack Clarke then gave the Black Cats a vital three points.

Fleetwood defender was then sent off for a foul on Ross Stewart three minutes from time.

Our chief SAFC writer Phil Smith has delivered his verdict on how each Sunderland player fared at the Stadium of Light:

1. Anthony Patterson - 7 Caught off guard by Harrison’s early first-half shot but had a really good second half, making some good saves when his team needed him. 7 Photo: JPI Media Photo Sales

2. Carl Winchester - 6 Didn’t get into the game at all through the first half but brought some drive from the right of the back three in the second, which was key to the first goal. 6 Photo: JPI Media Photo Sales

3. Bailey Wright - 4 It looked as if it might be a costly error when his pass straight into the feet of Harrison left Sunderland trailing in the break. Better in the second half at the heart of a back three. 4 Photo: JPI Media Photo Sales

4. Arbenit Xhemajli - 4 Defensively did OK in the main but looked like fatigue of recent games took hold with some poor passes in the opening exchanges. Did improve but no real surprise that Alex Neil made some significant changes at the break. 4 Photo: JPI Media Photo Sales