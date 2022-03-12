After a goalless first half, Sunderland boss Alex Neil made three substitutions shortly after the break.
One of the changes Dan Neil put the hosts ahead with an excellent finish six minutes from time.
Another substitute Patrick Roberts then scored his first goal for the club five minutes later.
Our chief SAFC writer Phil Smith has delivered his verdict on how each Black Cats player fared at the Stadium of Light:
A message from the Football Clubs Editor
Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Sunderland AFC coverage 365 days a year.
This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.
Your support is much appreciated. Richard Mennear, Football Clubs Editor
Page 1 of 4