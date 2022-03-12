After a goalless first half, Sunderland boss Alex Neil made three substitutions shortly after the break.

One of the changes Dan Neil put the hosts ahead with an excellent finish six minutes from time.

Another substitute Patrick Roberts then scored his first goal for the club five minutes later.

Our chief SAFC writer Phil Smith has delivered his verdict on how each Black Cats player fared at the Stadium of Light:

1. Anthony Patterson - 6 Didn’t have much to do in terms of saves but claimed a couple of set pieces and distribution was decent. 6 Photo: JPI Media Photo Sales

2. Carl Winchester - 5 Not quite at his most incisive, trying to break forward but not quite finding the quality with his final ball. Plenty of industry, as ever. 5 Photo: JPI Media Photo Sales

3. Bailey Wright - 5 Did the bulk of his defensive work well though Sunderland were fortunate to get away with gifting a couple of good chances to Long on the break. 5 Photo: JPI Media Photo Sales

4. Dennis Cirkin - 5 Rarely troubled defensively but wasn’t able to set his team away in possession, in the way Callum Doyle often does from that area of the pitch. 5 Photo: JPI Media Photo Sales