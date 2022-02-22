The match was stopped in the first half due to a medical emergency in the crowd but resumed after a ten-minute warm-up.

After play continued the sides went in level at half-time, before Burton wing-back Cameron Borthwick-Jackson opened the scoring eight minutes into the second half.

The Black Cats drew level in stoppage-time when Ross Stewart headed home Alex Pritchard’s cross.

Our chief SAFC writer Phil Smith has delivered his verdict on how each Black Cats player fared at the Stadium of Light:

1. Anthony Patterson - 7 Two key saves in the latter stages of the game kept Sunderland in the contest, before Stewart’s late equaliser. 7 Photo: JPI Media Photo Sales

2. Carl Winchester - 7 Looked far more comfortable in the unusual centre-back role than he did against Doncaster, and did at least bring some drive to another laboured performance throughout. Broke forward dangerously regularly. 7 Photo: JPI Media Photo Sales

3. Bailey Wright - 5 One or two uncertain moments in possession but generally looked relatively untroubled and won most of his duels. 5 Photo: JPI Media Photo Sales

4. Callum Doyle - 4 It’s to his credit that he always shows for the ball but the signs of mental and physical fatigue are clear, with some key errors proving costly. Looks like he needs a rest. 4 Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales