The match was stopped in the first half due to a medical emergency in the crowd but resumed after a ten-minute warm-up.
After play continued the sides went in level at half-time, before Burton wing-back Cameron Borthwick-Jackson opened the scoring eight minutes into the second half.
The Black Cats drew level in stoppage-time when Ross Stewart headed home Alex Pritchard’s cross.
Our chief SAFC writer Phil Smith has delivered his verdict on how each Black Cats player fared at the Stadium of Light:
