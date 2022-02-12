The visitors fell behind in the 19th minute when Jack Rudoni’s cross hit Callum Doyle’s arm and referee Simon Mather awarded a penalty.
Sunderland drew level 10 minutes before half-time when Alex Pritchard curled home another excellent free-kick, his second goal in as many games.
McCormick was then sent off after receiving a second yellow card.
Our chief SAFC writer Phil Smith has delivered his verdict on how each player fared at Plough Lane:
