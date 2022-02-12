The visitors fell behind in the 19th minute when Jack Rudoni’s cross hit Callum Doyle’s arm and referee Simon Mather awarded a penalty.

Sunderland drew level 10 minutes before half-time when Alex Pritchard curled home another excellent free-kick, his second goal in as many games.

McCormick was then sent off after receiving a second yellow card.

Our chief SAFC writer Phil Smith has delivered his verdict on how each player fared at Plough Lane:

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Sunderland AFC coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.

Your support is much appreciated. Richard Mennear, Football Clubs Editor

1. Anthony Patterson - 6 Made one or two very good saves and just about came through a stern examination on set pieces. 6 Photo: JPI Media Photo Sales

2. Trai Hume - 5 Put in a couple of excellent early crosses which showed his quality, but was a little tentative at times and showed his inexperience occasionally. 5 Photo: FRANK REID PHOTOGRAPHER 2022 Photo Sales

3. Bailey Wright - 7 Made a very assured return to the side, not putting a foot wrong defensively in a solid showing. 7 Photo: JPI Media Photo Sales

4. Callum Doyle - 6 Punished with a very harsh handball decision, when he was at best a yard away from the ball. Solid otherwise, keeping it simple and effective. 6 Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales