That game will mark the halfway point of the league campaign, and a win would see the Black Cats return to the two points-per-game marker.

That feels a fair reflection of a season so far that has been bumpy, but encouraging in the way a new playing style has been implemented by a still quite youthful squad.

A number of academy players have made significant strides, while some players already established in Lee Johnson’s side have enjoyed a strong first half of the campaign.

Phil Smith has run through the squad player by player to assess their progress, to pick a player (or two) of the campaign so far and also to make some assessments on where the team might need strengthening through what looks to be an increasingly important January transfer window for the club…

1. THORBEN HOFFMANN The German has made a steady start to life on Wearside, cementing his position as the number one goalkeeper (even if Johnson does not think much of that phrase). There have been some huge saves to showcase his talent, including that dizzying, flying save to protect the win at Gillingham. Still adapting to League One, understandably, in terms of set piece defending and commanding his box. Clearly a mature and level-headed character, who has undoubtedly added to the squad. B Photo: FRANK REID 2021 Photo Sales

2. LEE BURGE Will be frustrated with his league minutes, which have been fleeting. But had an excellent Carabao Cup campaign, particularly impressive in the win over QPR that secured that clash at the Emirates Stadium. B- Photo: FRANK REID 2021 Photo Sales

3. ANTHONY PATTERSON The season has brought a league debut, and a clean sheet to go with it. But most significant has been a superb loan spell at Notts County, which has underlined the promise that has long excited staff behind the scenes at the Academy of Light. In terms of his shot-stopping, he is already first-team level. Will likely return to the National League to hone in on those other areas. B+ Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales

4. NIALL HUGGINS An attacking full back who seems to always take a positive option in possession, fleeting appearances have so far made this look like an inspired signing. A stress fracture to the back was such a disappointment for player and club. Still faces a lengthy spell on the sidelines; there will be real anticipation when his return nears. B Photo: FRANK REID 2021 Photo Sales