Phil Smith is to host a live Q&A on Wednesday morning at 11am.

Sunderland have enjoyed a stunning start to the Championship campaign with four straight wins to see them top the table heading into the international break.

It has been a remarkable start to life under new boss Regis Le Bris, with Sunderland triumphing 3-1 at Portsmouth on Saturday afternoon to extend their unbeaten start to the season.

While the players and coaching staff enjoy a well-earned, if short, break, we thought it was a timely occasion to host the first live Q&A of the season with our chief Sunderland writer Phil Smith. Do you have a burning question for him about the summer transfer window business done? Or which areas still need to be strengthened? Do you want Phil’s thoughts on the new boss and his style of play and how the players have adapted? Whatever it may be, we want to hear from you.

The Echo will be hosting the live Q&A on Wednesday at 11am and if you have a question for Phil then leave it below in the comment section. Phil will then get to answering all the questions live on Wednesday morning.

There is plenty to discuss from a busy summer. The Black Cats lost Jack Clarke to Ipswich Town but have managed to add quality in the form of Alan Browne, Chris Mepham, Wilson Isidor, Ian Poveda, Salis Abdul Samed, Milan Aleksic and Ahmed Abdullahi.

As well as incomings, Sunderland sanctioned several outgoings with Hemir, Timothee Pembele, Pierre Ekwah, Nathan Bishop and Jay Matete all heading out on loan. Sporting director Kristjaan Speakman was able to secure some contract boosts during the summer, with Jobe, Dan Ballard and Chris Rigg penning new deals.