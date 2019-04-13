Phil Smith's Sunderland AFC player ratings: 'Poor' defenders proved costly - but ONE player earns an 8 against Coventry

Sunderland lost out in a thrilling clash with Coventry City - but how did their players perform?
In a dramatic clash at the Stadium of Light, Sunderland's fine work in front of goal was undone by some catastrophic defending as the Sky Blues became the first side to win on Wearside this campaign. And our man Phil Smith has dished out his player ratings from the clash - and it's no surprise to see the defensive players scoring low marks. Scroll down and click through the pages to see who shone - and struggled - for the Black Cats against Coventry City: