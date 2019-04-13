Phil Smith's Sunderland AFC player ratings: 'Poor' defenders proved costly - but ONE player earns an 8 against Coventry

Sunderland lost out in a thrilling clash with Coventry City - but how did their players perform?

In a dramatic clash at the Stadium of Light, Sunderland's fine work in front of goal was undone by some catastrophic defending as the Sky Blues became the first side to win on Wearside this campaign. And our man Phil Smith has dished out his player ratings from the clash - and it's no surprise to see the defensive players scoring low marks. Scroll down and click through the pages to see who shone - and struggled - for the Black Cats against Coventry City:

A chastening afternoon for the goalkeeper who was given absolutely no chance by the side in front of him. A good late stop from Bakayoko kept his side in it but they couldnt make anything of it. 5

A poor error let Coventry take an early lead and he struggled badly in the first half. Improved defensively in the second but was given a very tough afternoon by the opposition wingers. 5

Looked increasingly tired as the game developed and just couldnt do enough to shut down the lively Coventry attack. Never seemed comfortable. 4

Left exposed throughout and struggled to deal with the opposition. Part of a defence that has looked off the pace and extremely vulnerable this week. 4

Comfortably the best defender on show for Sunderland, making some excellent chances and offering an attacking outlet. Left plenty of space in behind but that seemed to be the gameplan. 6

Struggled to contain the runners from Coventrys midfield as Sunderlands attacking shape backfired in a madcap first half. Often beaten but was left so exposed at times. 5

Looked to have set up a grandstand finish when his effort was deflected in to make it 4-4 but like Leadbitter, was left exposed and struggled to holdback Coventry as they broke into space at will. 5

One of his best showings since joining the club. Superb work to set up Honeyman early on and was a constant threat as he drove forward with the ball. 7

Did as much as anyone to drive the home side forward and looked particularly lively at the start of the second half. Faded as a late goal finally knocked the wind out of his side. 6