Phil Smith's Sunderland AFC player ratings: Luke O'Nien the star in vital Walsall victory

Goals from Lee Cattermole and Will Grigg saw the Black Cats come from behind to seal victory against the Saddlers, in a result which takes on added significance given both Luton and Barnsley dropped points. But how did our man Phil Smith rate the individual performances on show at the Stadium of Light? Scroll down and click through the pages and see who shone - and struggled - for the Black Cats against Walsall:

1. Jon McLaughlin - 6 Little he could do about the opening goal. Was rarely tested by Walsall, who struggled to force clear openings. 6

2. Luke O'Nien - 8 Went from strength to strength in the game. Offered a constant attacking threat and made two crucial interventions in the box, one in the first half and one in stoppage time as Gordon almost levelled. 8

3. Adam Matthes - 5 Did OK in the first half but physically was struggling in the second. Taken off and went straight down the tunnel clutching his hamstring. 5

4. Jack Baldwin - 6 Looked like he may have been fortunate to avoid giving away a penalty when Devlin broke into the box midway through the second half. A generally composed performance, particularly in seeing the game out late on. 6

