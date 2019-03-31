Phil Smith's Sunderland AFC player ratings: 'Inspirational' Lee Cattermole shines despite penalty heartache against Portsmouth

After Aiden McGeady's free-kick put the Black Cats in front, a spirited Pompey comeback looked to have handed them the trophy. But some more magic from McGeady took the game to penalties, where Sunderland were cruelly undone. Our man Phil Smith has dished out his player ratings from the contest , with praise in particular for Lee Cattermole. Scroll down and click through the pages to see who shone - and struggled - for the Black Cats at Wembley:

1. Jon McLaughlin - 6 Will rue the Gareth Evans penalty that he came so, so close to saving. Despite Pompeys second half dominance, he didnt have too many saves to make and generally commanded his box well. 6

2. Luke O'Nien - 5 One of his toughest games since switching to right back. Looked very leggy, particularly as the game developed. Substitute Gareth Evans caused him all sorts of problems in the air and on the floor. 5

3. Reece James - 6 Excellent in the first half. Won second balls, broke into space and proved a very good foil for McGeady in front of him. Found it much tougher going in the second, with Jamal Lowe growing into the game. 6

4. Tom Flanagan - 6 Looked composed on the ball to begin with and was given little trouble by a timid Portsmouth attack. That changed in the second half with the Black Cats always vulnerable, though Flanagan rarely erred. 6

