Phil Smith's player ratings: Two Sunderland stars get 9s in thrilling Barnsley win

Goals from Aiden McGeady, Josh Maja, Lynden Gooch and Luke O'Nien gave the Black Cats a 4-2 win - but who were the key men for Jack Ross' side? Our Sunderland writer Phil Smith has dished out his player ratings, scroll down to see who impressed.

Jon McLaughlin Distribution again very good. Poor marking from his defence led to the second goal and the first was unfortunate after a fine save in the build-up. 6

Adam Matthews Outstanding in the first half, breaking forward at every opportunity. Shackled in the second but did his defensive duties. 7

Tom Flanagan A skittish display from a player who has so often been so assured this season. Steadied in the latter stages, though. 6

Jack Baldwin Did very well in the second half, powerful in the air and taking no chances on the ball. 7

