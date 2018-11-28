Phil Smith's player ratings: Two Sunderland stars get 9s in thrilling Barnsley win
Sunderland's promotion bid remains on track after a thrilling victory over Barnsley at the Stadium of Light.
Goals from Aiden McGeady, Josh Maja, Lynden Gooch and Luke O'Nien gave the Black Cats a 4-2 win - but who were the key men for Jack Ross' side? Our Sunderland writer Phil Smith has dished out his player ratings, scroll down to see who impressed.
1. Jon McLaughlin
Distribution again very good. Poor marking from his defence led to the second goal and the first was unfortunate after a fine save in the build-up. 6