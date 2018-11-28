Aiden McGeady converts from the penalty spot.

Phil Smith's player ratings: Two Sunderland stars get 9s in thrilling Barnsley win

Sunderland's promotion bid remains on track after a thrilling victory over Barnsley at the Stadium of Light.

Goals from Aiden McGeady, Josh Maja, Lynden Gooch and Luke O'Nien gave the Black Cats a 4-2 win - but who were the key men for Jack Ross' side? Our Sunderland writer Phil Smith has dished out his player ratings, scroll down to see who impressed.

Distribution again very good. Poor marking from his defence led to the second goal and the first was unfortunate after a fine save in the build-up. 6

1. Jon McLaughlin

Outstanding in the first half, breaking forward at every opportunity. Shackled in the second but did his defensive duties. 7

2. Adam Matthews

A skittish display from a player who has so often been so assured this season. Steadied in the latter stages, though. 6

3. Tom Flanagan

Did very well in the second half, powerful in the air and taking no chances on the ball. 7

4. Jack Baldwin

