Phil Smith's player ratings: Three players earn 8s as Sunderland seal Wembley trip after Bristol Rovers triumph

Goals from Will Grigg and Lewis Morgan sealed a place in the Checkatrade Trophy final for the Black Cats, and our writer Phil Smith was on hand to assess the performances of Sunderland's stars. Scroll down and click through the pages to see who shone - and struggled - for the Black Cats at Bristol Rovers:

1. Jon McLaughlin - 7 A very difficult night to play in goal but he showed bravery and composure to get through it unscathed. 7

2. Luke O'NIen - 6 A lot quieter than usual and couldnt deliver much quality in the final third. But rarely beaten and played his part in the clean sheet. 6

3. Tom Flanagan - 8 Did well in the first half and even better in the second. Like his defensive partner, stood firm against a powerful front line and gave nothing away. 8

4. Jimmy Dunne - 8 As he was on this ground ten days ago, a rock at the back. So many clearances and challenges. A top display. 8

