Phil Smith's player ratings: Three players earn 8s as Sunderland seal Wembley trip after Bristol Rovers triumph

Sunderland have sealed a date at Wembley - but how did their players perform in the semi-final triumph?

Goals from Will Grigg and Lewis Morgan sealed a place in the Checkatrade Trophy final for the Black Cats, and our writer Phil Smith was on hand to assess the performances of Sunderland's stars. Scroll down and click through the pages to see who shone - and struggled - for the Black Cats at Bristol Rovers:

1. Jon McLaughlin - 7

2. Luke O'NIen - 6

3. Tom Flanagan - 8

4. Jimmy Dunne - 8

