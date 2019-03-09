Phil Smith's player ratings: Sunderland stars struggle in last-ditch Wycombe draw with low marks dished out

A late strike from Duncan Watmore earned the Black Cats a point on a day in which many players failed to perform. Our man Phil Smith has dished out his player ratings with some low marks across the board. Scroll down and click through the page to see who shone - and struggled - for the Black Cats at Wycombe:

1. Jon McLaughlin - 6 Made a very good save from Bloomfield to prevent the home side going two up. Dealt well with set pieces. 6 jpimedia Buy a Photo

2. Luke O'Nien - 5 Struggled to get forward as he usually does in what was a challenging game. Uncertain defensively, particularly in the first half. 5 0 Buy a Photo

3. Reece James - 5 Never able to build any kind of threat with McGeady down the left. Struggled defensively and was replaced at half time after struggling with injury duing the week. 5 jpimedia Buy a Photo

4. Tom Flanagan - 4 Hit the crossbar early in the second half but struggled throughout the game. Beaten too often by Samuel and struggled on the ball. Took a horrendous kick to the face late on and was taken off in serious discomfort. 4 jpimedia Buy a Photo

View more