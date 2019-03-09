Sunderland struggled against a physical Wycombe side

Phil Smith's player ratings: Sunderland stars struggle in last-ditch Wycombe draw with low marks dished out

Sunderland left it late to claim a point from their visit to Wycombe Wanderers - but how did their players fare?

A late strike from Duncan Watmore earned the Black Cats a point on a day in which many players failed to perform. Our man Phil Smith has dished out his player ratings with some low marks across the board. Scroll down and click through the page to see who shone - and struggled - for the Black Cats at Wycombe:

Made a very good save from Bloomfield to prevent the home side going two up. Dealt well with set pieces. 6

1. Jon McLaughlin - 6

Made a very good save from Bloomfield to prevent the home side going two up. Dealt well with set pieces. 6
Struggled to get forward as he usually does in what was a challenging game. Uncertain defensively, particularly in the first half. 5

2. Luke O'Nien - 5

Struggled to get forward as he usually does in what was a challenging game. Uncertain defensively, particularly in the first half. 5
Never able to build any kind of threat with McGeady down the left. Struggled defensively and was replaced at half time after struggling with injury duing the week. 5

3. Reece James - 5

Never able to build any kind of threat with McGeady down the left. Struggled defensively and was replaced at half time after struggling with injury duing the week. 5
Hit the crossbar early in the second half but struggled throughout the game. Beaten too often by Samuel and struggled on the ball. Took a horrendous kick to the face late on and was taken off in serious discomfort. 4

4. Tom Flanagan - 4

Hit the crossbar early in the second half but struggled throughout the game. Beaten too often by Samuel and struggled on the ball. Took a horrendous kick to the face late on and was taken off in serious discomfort. 4
