Phil Smith's player ratings: 'Simply outstanding' Jon McLaughlin helps Sunderland secure vital Luton draw
Sunderland played out a 1-1 draw with Luton Town - but who caught the eye for Jack Ross' side?
Chris Maguire's first-half opener was cancelled out by a James Collins penalty after the interval as both teams were forced to settle for a point after a heated clash - which saw both sides end the game with ten men. But who stood out for the Black Cats? Our Sunderland writer Phil Smith has dished out his player ratings, and there's high praise for stopper Jon McLaughlin. Scroll down and click through the pages to see who shone - and struggled - for the Black Cats against Luton:
1. Jon McLaughlin - 9
Beaten by a good penalty but was simply outstanding otherwise, making a number of vital stops. 9