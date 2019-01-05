Luke O'Nien starred in Sunderland's draw with Charlton

Phil Smith's player ratings: 'Outstanding' Luke O'Nien stars in Sunderland's all-action draw at Charlton

Sunderland earned a point from their trip to Charlton - but who stood out for Jack Ross' side?

Our Sunderland AFC writer, Phil Smith, has dished out his player ratings - and there's plenty of praise for goalscorer Luke O'Nien and the heroic Jon McLaughlin. Scroll down and click through the pages to see who shone - and struggled - for the Black Cats at Charlton:

1. Jon McLaughlin - 7

Critical stop to deny Lyle Taylor when the striker looked to have scored. Won a point for his team. 7
2. Luke O'Nien - 7

By far his biggest test defensively and it was one he came through. Offered something in attack throughout and scored an outstanding volley. 7
3. Tom Flanagan - 6

Battled really well throughout the contest and gave little up. A very vocal presence during a difficult spell late on in the game. 6
4. Jack Baldwin - 5

Started really well but really struggled to contain Lyle Taylor thereafter. One of the best strikers in the league changed the game second half. 5
