Phil Smith's player ratings: 'Outstanding' Luke O'Nien stars in Sunderland's all-action draw at Charlton
Sunderland earned a point from their trip to Charlton - but who stood out for Jack Ross' side?
Our Sunderland AFC writer, Phil Smith, has dished out his player ratings - and there's plenty of praise for goalscorer Luke O'Nien and the heroic Jon McLaughlin. Scroll down and click through the pages to see who shone - and struggled - for the Black Cats at Charlton:
1. Jon McLaughlin - 7
Critical stop to deny Lyle Taylor when the striker looked to have scored. Won a point for his team. 7