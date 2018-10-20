Phil Smith’s player ratings: ‘Oustanding’ Lynden Gooch helps Sunderland to another memorable away win

Sunderland have claimed yet another fine away victory at Shrewsbury Town - and climbed to third in League One in the process - but which players stood out?

After surviving some pressure from the hosts, an Omar Beckles own goal handed the Black Cats the lead early in the second half.

Substitute Luke O’Nien then doubled the advantage with a fine strike late on as Jack Ross’ side claimed yet another memorable away win.

But who were the star performers in the Shrewsbury success?

Our man Phil Smith has dished out his player ratings - and there is high praise for a number of substitutes as Jack Ross’ changes helped turn the tide of the game.

Click the link above to scroll through our gallery and see who shone - and struggled - for Sunderland.