Phil Smith's player ratings: How Sunderland stars rated in frustrating Shrewsbury draw - with praise for returning stars

Josh Maja's header cancelled out Luke Waterfall as Jack Ross' side sealed a point on home soil, with both sides coming close in a dramatic end to the game. Our Sunderland writer, PhiL Smith, has dished out his player ratings from the clash - with some praise for Sunderland's returning stars. Scroll down and click through the pages to see who shone - and struggled - for the Black Cats against Shrewsbury:

1. Jon McLaughlin - 6 Good block at the end to keep the score level and could do little about Waterfall's header early on. 6

2. Luke O'Nien - 6 Dropped off the levels seen on Boxing Day but came on strong in the second half and made some good runs forward. A little uncertain defensively but got the job done. 6

3. Bryan Oviedo - 6 Taken off early in the second half after falling awkwardly. Not convincing in the first half but it was a superb cross that found Maja at the back post to score the equalising goal. 6

4. Jack Baldwin - 5 A mixed performance. Some excellent switches of play but some poor decisions on the ball as well. Got away with a loose late attempt at a clearance. 5

