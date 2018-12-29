Phil Smith's player ratings: How Sunderland stars rated in frustrating Shrewsbury draw - with praise for returning stars
Sunderland were forced to settle for a point in a dramatic draw with Shrewsbury - but who stood out for the Black Cats?
Josh Maja's header cancelled out Luke Waterfall as Jack Ross' side sealed a point on home soil, with both sides coming close in a dramatic end to the game. Our Sunderland writer, PhiL Smith, has dished out his player ratings from the clash - with some praise for Sunderland's returning stars. Scroll down and click through the pages to see who shone - and struggled - for the Black Cats against Shrewsbury:
1. Jon McLaughlin - 6
Good block at the end to keep the score level and could do little about Waterfall's header early on. 6