Phil Smith’s player ratings: ‘Excellent’ George Honeyman leads Sunderland to dramatic FA Cup victory

Sunderland have progressed to the second round of the FA Cup after a hard-fought win at Port Vale - but which individuals stole the show?

George Honeyman netted within 40 seconds to hand Sunderland the lead, before Lynden Gooch doubled the advantage with a well-taken effort.

Tom Pope’s curling strike threatened to spark a Vale comeback, but Jack Ross’ side stood strong to seal cup progression.

But who stood our for the Black Cats at Vale Park?

Our man Phil Smith has delivered his verdict, with skipper George Honeyman earning special praise.

