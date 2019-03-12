Phil Smith's player ratings: 'Brilliant' Jack Baldwin inspires Sunderland to a valuable point at Barnsley
Sunderland secured what could prove to be a valuable point from their trip to Barnsley - but who stood out for the Black Cats?
In what was always going to be a closely-fought game between two of the promotion rivals, the two sides shared the spoils following an evenly-matched 90 minutes. And our Sunderland AFC writer Phil Smith has now offered his verdict on the individual performances of Sunderland's starts - with defensive players catching the eye. Scroll down and click through the pages to see who shone - and struggled - for the Black Cats at Barnsley:
1. Jon McLaughlin - 7
An awful night to be a goalkeeper. Kicking understandably erratic in the conditions but still produced some big saves. 7