Phil Smith's player ratings: 'Brilliant' Jack Baldwin inspires Sunderland to a valuable point at Barnsley

In what was always going to be a closely-fought game between two of the promotion rivals, the two sides shared the spoils following an evenly-matched 90 minutes. And our Sunderland AFC writer Phil Smith has now offered his verdict on the individual performances of Sunderland's starts - with defensive players catching the eye. Scroll down and click through the pages to see who shone - and struggled - for the Black Cats at Barnsley:

1. Jon McLaughlin - 7 An awful night to be a goalkeeper. Kicking understandably erratic in the conditions but still produced some big saves. 7

2. Luke O'Nien - 5 His toughest night as a right-back yet. Got away with a couple of very poor backpasses and struggled to contain Thiam. 5

3. Jimmy Dunne - 7 Did well, with the usually threatening Cauley Woodrow fairly quiet. Good in the air and kept it simple. 7

4. Jack Baldwin - 8 Superb on his return to the side. Should have had an assist for a fine through ball and defensively did brilliantly throughout. 8

