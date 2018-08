Sunderland made it 10 points out of a possible 12 with another superb display of attacking football, this time against Gillingham.

The Black Cats came away from the Priestfield Stadium with a 4-1 victory to move up to third in the League One table.

Goals from Chris Maguire, George Honeyman, Max Power and Josh Maja gave Jack Ross’ side their first away win of the season, but who was the man of the match?

