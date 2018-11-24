Phil Smith’s player ratings: Aiden McGeady ‘an absolute menace’ as Sunderland secure dramatic comeback at Walsall

Have your say

Ten-man Sunderland recovered from two goals down to claim a dramatic 2-2 draw at Walsall.

Max Power’s first-half red card put Jack Ross’ side on the back foot, before goals from Josh Gordon and Josh Ginnelly gave the hosts a two-goal lead in the second half.

That wasn’t the end though, as the Black Cats fought back to salvage a point courtesy of goals from Aiden McGeady and Lynden Gooch.

But which Sunderland players led the comeback at the Bescot Stadium?

