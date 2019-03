Our Sunderland reporter Phil Smith has dished out his player ratings following the game at the Stadium of Light - Scroll down and flick through our gallery to see how each player performed.

1. Jon McLaughlin - 6 Kicking wasnt always convincing but made some smart stops in an occasionally tense second half. 6 jpimedia Buy a Photo

2. Luke O'Nien - 7 Irrepressible. Always the occasional concern in terms of positioning but battled hard and always offered an option at the back post. 7 jpimedia Buy a Photo

3. Tom Flanagan - 7 Performing with good consistency again after a short spell out the side. Took few risks and rarely erred, securing another clean sheet for his side. 7 jpimedia Buy a Photo

4. Jimmy Dunne - 7 Struggled in the early stages of the second half but came through. Came out on top in a tough battle with the prolific Freddie Ladapo. 7 jpimedia Buy a Photo

View more