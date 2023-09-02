News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING
Child, 2, dies after being hit by car at holiday park
Swastikas carved into dead pigeons - two arrested
House prices wobble - making homes more affordable for wannabe owners
Wilko confirms job losses as rescue bid falls through
The 1975 announce massive UK tour 2024 - List of dates & tickets
Republican leader Mitch McConnell freezes for second time in weeks
Bradley Dack celebrates after scoring for Sunderland. Photo: Frank ReidBradley Dack celebrates after scoring for Sunderland. Photo: Frank Reid
Bradley Dack celebrates after scoring for Sunderland. Photo: Frank Reid

'Perfect': Phil Smith's Sunderland player rating photos after resounding Southampton win - including one 10

Phil Smith’s Sunderland player ratings after the Black Cats’ resounding 5-0 win over Southampton at the Stadium of Light.
By Phil Smith
Published 2nd Sep 2023, 14:44 BST
Updated 2nd Sep 2023, 15:10 BST

Sunderland thrashed Southampton 5-0 at the Stadium of Light – but how did each player fare for the Black Cats?

Tony Mowbray’s side made an electric start as goals from Jack Clarke and Pierre Ekwah put them two goals ahead inside seven minutes.

Ekwah then added a third with a long-range strike on the stroke of half-time, before Bradley Dack netted a fourth shortly after the interval.

Finally, Chris Rigg put the icing on the cake with fifth goal in stoppage-time by heading home Jewison Bennette’s cross.

Here’s how Phil Smith rated the Sunderland players at the Stadium of Light:

Got away with one poor save in the second half that drifted just wide of his post. Otherwise not troubled too much and broadly speaking, poise in possession was good. 6

1. Anthony Patterson - 6

Got away with one poor save in the second half that drifted just wide of his post. Otherwise not troubled too much and broadly speaking, poise in possession was good. 6 Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales
That Samuel Edozie was withdrawn at half time was a big feather in his cap given how dangerous the winger is. Won all his duels, put in a good cross for the first goal. Coped with Ryan Fraser in the second, too. Very good. 8

2. Trai Hume - 8

That Samuel Edozie was withdrawn at half time was a big feather in his cap given how dangerous the winger is. Won all his duels, put in a good cross for the first goal. Coped with Ryan Fraser in the second, too. Very good. 8 Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales
Another good showing, though Southampton could have exploited some big set piece chances against a relatively small Sunderland side. Ballard made lots of good interceptions and challenges, showed his pace and battled through a second-half knock well. 7

3. Dan Ballard - 7

Another good showing, though Southampton could have exploited some big set piece chances against a relatively small Sunderland side. Ballard made lots of good interceptions and challenges, showed his pace and battled through a second-half knock well. 7 Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales
Another very impressive display both in and out of possession that further vindicated Tony Mowbray’s decision to bring him into the starting XI from the start of the season. Getting better by the game. 8

4. Luke O’Nien - 8

Another very impressive display both in and out of possession that further vindicated Tony Mowbray’s decision to bring him into the starting XI from the start of the season. Getting better by the game. 8 Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Phil SmithSouthamptonSunderlandStadium of LightTony Mowbray