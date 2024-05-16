Sunderland’s second year back in the Championship has been a largely anticlimactic affair despite the hype and excitement surrounding the team in pre-season.

Last term’s play-off semi-finalists are this time forced to watch the season’s climax on the television after finishing in a mid table 16th position with 13 points less than the figure they accumulated in the 2022/23 campaign.

However, one table where the Black Cats do rank highly is the number of penalties earned throughout the campaign and all of those were also converted by starman Jack Clarke.

With that in mind we take a look at the table for Championship penalties won in the 2023/24 campaign and compare Sunderland’s record to the likes of Middlesborough, Ipswich, Leicester, Leeds and more.