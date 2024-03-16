Sunderland and QPR played out a 0-0 draw at the Stadium of Light

Sunderland put an end to their losing run but again laboured in the final third as they played out a tepid 0-0 draw with QPR on Saturday afternoon.

Neither side looked threatening throughout a poor contest, but it was undoubtedly the visitors who came closest as Anthony Patterson made strong saves from Ilias Chair and Chris Willock in each half.

Here's the story of the game and the key talking points from a Sunderland perspective...

SUNDERLAND SURVIVE A COUPLE OF BIG EARLY CHANCES

It was Dodds' side who threatened the goal first, Adil Aouchiche attempting an early cross on his recall to the starting XI that dropped onto Asmir Begovic's crossbar before bouncing over. There were some positive signs in those opening exchanges but it was QPR who should have taken the lead, spurning two significant chances inside the first ten minutes.

Sunderland had decided to take a risk with Dan Ballard given their defensive issues and were glad they had done so when Colback was able to tee up Ilias Chair inside the box, his effort goalbound before the central defender was able to make an excellent block. Ballard almost turned provider moments later, though, when his pass across the pitch was straight tot he feet of Lucas Andersen. It looked as if the winger would score into a virtually open goal, but Anthony Patterson did well to race across his line and palm the effort clear of danger.

HOME SIDE CONTINUE TO LABOUR

Sunderland did come through that nervy spell in the game but they were offering very little going forward. Dodds had opted to bring Luis Hemir back into the starting XI but a cutting edge in the absence of Jack Roberts and Patrick Roberts remained. Sunderland's most threatening effort for much of the half was when Dan Neil robbed Jack Colback on the halfway line, before attempting an audacious lob that had Begovic scrambling backwards but eventually dropped onto the roof of the net.

It was QPR who, while far from dominant, were continuing to look the more dangerous. Willock fired well over the bar after working some space in the box before Ilias Chair drove infield from his left wing position and whipped an effort inches wide of the far post. Sunderland did go close shortly after when Aouchiche was able to break forward, his effort deflected wide as Isaac Hayden recovered to make a challenge.

That was just about all Sunderland could muster in the half, though, even if one or two occasions they stole the ball in promising situations. When they did they were too ponderous, allowing QPR to recover. A pretty woeful half all round was somewhat summed up by Sunderland firing two set pieces straight out of play. It had been a tough watch for the Stadium of Light faithful, with neither side able to demonstrate much quality.

DODDS FORCED INTO EARLY CHANGES

Sunderland came out for the second half but showed very little signs of improvement, pushed back towards their own goal even if QPR were offering very little in the way of attacking threat. Sunderland had lost the ball in some poor areas and Dodds was forced to act quickly, introducing both Chris Rigg and Pierre Ekwah just ten minutes into the half. It was a sign that again, the selections in the final third had not worked.

The flow of the game hadn't really altered too much and nor would it, both sides struggling to carve out any significant chances. Neither goalkeeper was really threatened though Patterson was briefly left scrambling backwards as a cross from Willock struck the bar.

PATTERSON SAVES A POINT FOR SUNDERLAND

Sinclair Armstrong had caused Sunderland a lot of problems in the return fixture earlier this season and his introduction from the bench almost won the game for the visitors. Twice the striker sprung the offside trap, running through on goal the first time and forcing a smart stop from Patterson with his legs. The second time he burst through he instead cut the ball back from the byline and though it looked for all the world as if Willock would snatch the points for this side, Patterson was able to again get across and claw the effort clear.

It meant that Sunderland were able to at least take a point and a clean sheet from the game, putting an end to their losing run at long last. Their attacking woes continue, though, as they failed to register a single shot on target throughout the game. Of the two sides, there was little doubt that QPR had enjoyed the better chances over the course of the 90 minutes.

Supporters will hope that the return of some key players over the course of the international break can make the difference, because it is a tough spectacle to watch at the moment.

Sunderland XI: Patterson; Hume, Ballard, Hjelde, Styles; Neil, Jobe; Mundle (Burstow, 77), Aouchiche, Ba (Rigg, 56); Hemir (Ekwah, 56)

Subs: Bishop, Pembele, Dack, Kelly, Jones, Bainbridge

QPR XI: Begovic; Dunne, Cook, Clarke-Salter; Andersen (Smyth, 83), Colback, Hayden (Field, 83), Paal; Willock, Chair (Hodge, 62), Dykes (Armstong, 62)

Subs: Walsh, Frey, Fox, Cannon, Larkeche

Bookings: Dunne, 44 Hume, 72 Willock, 86