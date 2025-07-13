Habib Diarra arrives on Wearside with leadership, energy and elite-level guidance behind him

French football expert James Eastham has delivered a glowing assessment of Sunderland’s new midfield signing Habib Diarra, describing the 21-year-old as a relentless, team-first player with a growing reputation across Europe.

Diarra joined the Black Cats in a deal worth up to £30million earlier this summer, becoming the club’s most expensive-ever signing. And Eastham believes supporters on Wearside are about to see exactly why he was such a fan favourite in Strasbourg.

He explained that Diarra “gave everything,” “gave 100 per cent,” and “never gave up” at his former club. Eastham continues: “If you are wondering why the 21-year-old became such a hero among fans in the Alsace region’s biggest city, look no further than the wholehearted qualities that Sunderland supporters are about to enjoy.”

“Fully committed and occasionally full throttle,” Eastham added. “Diarra has the on-pitch instincts that fans love to see. On receiving the ball, his first thought is to drive forward and carve out an opportunity in the opposition half. Yet, if there is a challenge to be made, or a sprint required to help out the defence, Diarra will make it. Diarra describes himself as a ‘box-to-box midfielder.’ As is often the case with such players, everything he does is geared towards the team.”

Born in Senegal and raised in Mulhouse in north-eastern France, Diarra progressed through the Strasbourg academy before making his Ligue 1 debut at 17. He went on to play nearly 100 games in the French top flight and was handed the Strasbourg captaincy at just 20 by Liam Rosenior, who guided the club to a European spot last season. Eastham pointed to Diarra’s tactical education and mentality as signs that he’s ready to make the Premier League step.

“He’s a real winner,” Eastham said. “Under Patrick Vieira, Diarra was given advice about both the defensive and attacking aspects of central midfield play. In 2024-25, Diarra said he was granted ‘real freedom’ on the pitch under Liam Rosenior. It made sense that he was, given the energy he exudes, the ground he can cover. Diarra said Rosenior also helped him develop ‘mentally, technically, in terms of my game intelligence, and as a person.’”

Eastham added that the affection between player and coach was mutual: “I love him,” Rosenior said as Strasbourg finished seventh in Ligue 1, claiming a UEFA Conference League spot. Eastham added: “The former Hull City boss had been quick to identify Diarra’s natural leadership qualities, too, Within weeks of taking charge last year, he had made Diarra the club’s youngest-ever captain at just 20.”

Eastham notes that Diarra also featured for France at every youth level from U16 to U21, where he played alongside several of the young stars now making their names in the Premier League. His move to Sunderland sees him link up with fellow Frenchman Enzo Le Fée, and the two could form a dynamic midfield partnership under Régis Le Bris.

Finally, the French football expert also predicted that with Jobe Bellingham departing for Borussia Dortmund, Diarra has a clear opportunity to make an impact. If he can add more decisive contributions to his game, having scored ten and assisted nine in Ligue 1, the Premier League stage may be the perfect platform for his next leap.