Patrick Roberts attitude claims denied but ex-Celtic man yet to be offered new Sunderland deal
Sunderland attacking midfielder Patrick Roberts is entering the final year of his contract.
Sunderland have yet to offer Patrick Roberts a new contract this summer but questions over the attacking midfielder's attitude and training levels have been strenuously denied.
The 26-year-old joined Sunderland in League One on a six-month deal during the last days of Lee Johnson's tenure prior to the appointment of Alex Neil as head coach before signing a further two-year contract last summer after promotion.
The former Celtic and Manchester City man enjoyed a fruitful season in the Championship last campaign, netting five times and chipping in with seven assists whilst also developing an impressive partnership with Manchester United loanee Amad Diallo.
However, despite last season's good form, fresh reports from Sunderland Nation today stated that Roberts has yet to be offered a new deal at the Stadium of Light with sources confirming the story to The Echo.
Sources have also indicated assertions of the player showing signs of discontent at Sunderland and that his attitude in training had dropped are wide of the mark, with those particular claims vehemently denied. Roberts currently has one year remaining on his current deal and is well-liked by head coach Tony Mowbray.
The Black Cats return to action in the Championship against Ipswich Town on August 6 at the Stadium of Light. The Wearsiders also face pre-season friendlies against Mallorca and Gateshead with Roberts expected to be present after training with Sunderland at the Stadium of Light in front of fans at an open training session hosted by the club earlier this week.