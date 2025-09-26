The creative winger joined Birmingham on loan in the summer after helping Sunderland to promotion.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

While Sunderland caught the eye with their raft of summer signings, Patrick Roberts was one of a host of players who departed the club in order to balance the books and thin out Regis Le Bris’ squad.

The former England youth international played 48 times in the Championship last season to help the Black Cats earn promotion via the play-offs, registering two goals and eight assists along the way. But Roberts left the Stadium of Light to join Birmingham City on loan at the end of the summer window, looking to help the Blues to back-to-back promotions following their dominant League One title triumph in 2024/25.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Patrick Roberts makes early impact for Birmingham

Roberts made his Birmingham debut away at Stoke City on September 13th, with Chris Davies’ side going down to a disappointing 1-0 defeat. The 28-year-old failed to catch the eye in the match, creating just one chance and failing to attempt a shot, while getting just 28 touches of the ball during his hour on the pitch. However, Roberts was much improved in his second appearance at home to Swansea - his first St. Andrew’s outing.

Despite getting just 23 minutes from the bench, Roberts created two chances, one of which provided the assist for fellow substitute Lyndon Dykes’ 94th-minute strike to seal a 1-0 win over the Welsh side.

Roberts had 17 touches of the ball against the Swans - including two in the opposition box - while he was accurate with all three of his combined crosses and long passes, won both his ground duels, drew one foul and made a tackle and two recoveries. “What you want when players come on is to show no disappointment, make sure that they’re ready to go, and every single sub improved us,” Birmingham boss Davies said of Roberts and his fellow subs after the match: “The game opened up a little bit and they were tiring, and the subs combining to score is the perfect thing you want, so I’m really pleased for them all.”

What next for Patrick Roberts?

After playing a key role in Birmingham’s third win of the season, Roberts - who has previously played for the likes of Fulham, Manchester City and Celtic - will be desperate to return to the starting line-up as soon as possible. The Second City side travel to neighbours Coventry this Saturday, before hosting Sheffield Wednesday and going away to fellow promoted side Wrexham, who are the talk of the Championship at the moment with their Netflix documentary and Hollywood owners.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Roberts has never registered a direct goal involvement against Coventry, but he has a strong record of two goals and two assists in nine appearances against Sheffield Wednesday, winning five and losing just two of those meetings with the Owls. Birmingham are eighth in the Championship table with 10 points from six games, just two points adrift of Stoke in the second and final automatic promotion spot.

Your next Sunderland read: Sunderland set to scout continental talent this week